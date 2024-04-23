A Toyota Wish with registration number BAF 1671 was engulfed in flames and reduced to ashes on Monday afternoon around 14:00hrs while undergoing welding at Chipanga Market in Chikankata District.

Maxwell Chiputa, the proprietor of the workshop where the incident occurred, revealed that the vehicle caught fire during welding work being conducted by a mechanic. According to Chiputa, it is suspected that sparks from the welding process came into contact with a fuel tank, which was apparently leaking.

In an interview with Salvation Army Radio, Chiputa expressed his dismay over the unfortunate incident. The owner of the workshop lamented the loss, stating that the vehicle belonged to an individual from Kafue whose identity remains undisclosed. Understandably distraught, the owner was unable to provide any comments as he witnessed his vehicle being consumed by the fire.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers associated with welding activities, particularly when working near flammable materials such as fuel tanks.

Efforts to contain the fire and prevent any further damage were reportedly undertaken swiftly by bystanders and nearby residents. However, despite their efforts, the vehicle was ultimately destroyed beyond repair.

As investigations into the cause of the fire continue, Chiputa emphasized the need for heightened safety measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. The incident serves as a cautionary tale for both workshop owners and vehicle owners regarding the importance of adhering to safety protocols during welding and maintenance activities.