President Hichilema concluded his tour of Mongu , with a meeting with local clergy, urging them to promote unity in diversity among the citizens. e explained that social development had been difficult to achieve without economic progress, which had been hindered over the last two years by the huge debt The UPND Government inherited.

The President said the debt rescheduling initiated upon taking office involved complex networking between Eastern and Western Nations and other creditors, which has since yielded positive results, creating the necessary leeway to invest in the social sector.

President Hichilema expressed his desire for the people of Western Province to have job opportunities, emphasizing that this would only be possible if economic development was allowed in the region; otherwise, the province risked falling behind the rest of the country. He implored the Church to collaborate with government in mitigating the effects of drought by providing social safety nets for the people.