President Hichilema concluded his tour of Mongu , with a meeting with local clergy, urging them to promote unity in diversity among the citizens. e explained that social development had been difficult to achieve without economic progress, which had been hindered over the last two years by the huge debt The UPND Government inherited.
The President said the debt rescheduling initiated upon taking office involved complex networking between Eastern and Western Nations and other creditors, which has since yielded positive results, creating the necessary leeway to invest in the social sector.
President Hichilema expressed his desire for the people of Western Province to have job opportunities, emphasizing that this would only be possible if economic development was allowed in the region; otherwise, the province risked falling behind the rest of the country. He implored the Church to collaborate with government in mitigating the effects of drought by providing social safety nets for the people.
The church has always been for unity. What the Church is against is impartiality… underpaying workers, overcharging and overtaxing the poor…. maltreatment of those with divergent views. In short the calls for freedoms within the law. Just do this and the Church will leave you alone but will not drop its guard.
Deja Vu, did you mean ‘partiality’? I’m guessing that is a typo as the church wouldn’t be against impartiality 🙂
Thanks. I was just coming from a deep sleep. Actually I meant inequality.
I had to look so many times to locate him. Humility at its best. If it was me, i would have been in front raw seated on a Majestic Seat flown from Lusaka.
Yeah I too spent a few good minutes to locate HH… hiding right in the back row. Not sure about a sign of humility but definitely unusual as most known leaders would be front and centre haha 🙂
After calling them Lucifer and uneducated when they questioned his graphs, he has gone back pleading. This kid has a problem. He was not invited and given the back bench and the Kuomboka, now he his looking for something to keep his image up. Meanwhile back to real life, none GMO mealie meal is at K350, fertilizer k1500, fuel at k29, exchange rate is k24 and Farmers are not selling their maize to FRA. These are the issues he should be attending to other than trying to impose himself at the Kuomboka and commissioning toilets on the copperbelt.
Sometimes you habitual critics should help us by giving us some insights into what you are doing or have done in your community to foster development at your level. Criticizing I think we can all do very easily.
@Nkosi, it is not my job to develop my community. I have another job so I have hired someone to do community work for me just the way I have hired a garden boy to do my surroundings. Zambians hired HH and his team to do their job and if they are not doing it, Zambians have to right to voice out. We can not all be politicians so do not shut us up to save your incompetent UPND toilet leaders. You are equally being effected, even as a cadre for their incompetence. The problem is we tolerate mediocrity.
@Kci We pay taxes, levies, rates for which we don’t see quality in services. I can’t pay all and expect me to start working in the community. My duties end at paying these levies and obeying the law.