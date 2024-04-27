In a press statement released today, the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) announced the indefinite postponement of its Annual General Meeting (AGM) following a court ruling upholding an injunction against the association.

High Court Judge Greenwell Malumani declined FAZ’s application to discharge the injunction filed by non-members Damiano Mutale and journalist Mabvuto Phiri. Despite FAZ’s early appearance for the court hearing on Saturday, Judge Malumani upheld the injunction and scheduled an interpartes hearing for Thursday, May 2.

FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga expressed disappointment at the court’s decision but assured members that the association would communicate its next steps. He urged members to remain calm and assured them of ongoing updates throughout the process.

While the AGM delay has prompted concerns about potential consequences from FIFA, Kamanga stated that it was too early to speculate on immediate repercussions. FIFA had previously directed FAZ to proceed with the AGM as per constitutional requirements, but the court injunction halted these plans.

FIFA has given FAZ until April 30 to provide comprehensive information before making a decision on the Zambian crisis.

Below is the Full Press statament

JUDGE MALUMANI DECLINES TO DISCHARGE THE EX-PARTE INJUNCTION ISSUED AGAINST FAZ AND ADJOURNS THE MATTER TO NEXT WEEK

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) wishes to inform its members and stakeholders that the planned Annual General Meeting (AGM) has been postponed indefinitely following a sustained court order.

High Court Judge Greenwell Malumani threw out the FAZ application to discharge the injunction filed by two non-members Damiano Mutale and journalist Mabvuto Phiri.

Judge Malumani had set Saturday 27the April, 2024, as the date for interparte hearing with the FAZ turning up for the court hearing early this morning.

After declining to discharge the ex-parte injunction , Judge Malumani set Thursday, May 2 as the date for interparte hearing (to hear arguements from the lawyers from both sides).

Meanwhile, FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga says the Association would communicate on the next step.

“The meeting was unable to takeoff due to the sustained injunction by the High Court. We had respectfully turned up at the court to apply for the discharge of the injunction but the court has declined our application and set a new date for interparte hearing which is Thursday,” says Kamanga.

“We advise our members to remain calm and pledge to keep them informed at all stages.”

Kamanga says it is too early to say if there will be immediate consequences from world soccer governing body FIFA.

On Friday, FIFA directed FAZ to hold its AGM as per constitutional requirements following a court order halting the AGM.

FIFA has given FAZ up to April 30 to furnish it with full information before a decision is reached on the Zambian crisis.

