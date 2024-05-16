UPND Sesheke Member of Parliament Romeo Kangombe says the people of Zambia should recognize the transformative potential of President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership regardless of the economic challenges the nation is currently facing.

Mr. Kangombe observed that while the full realization of President Hichilema’s vision may not be immediate, it is important to recognize the transformative potential.

The UPND Vice Chairman for Mobilisation and strategy said as Zambia navigates challenges citizens must remain steadfast in committing to building a prosperous and sustainable future for all Zambians.

“In 2021, the people of Zambia spoke resoundingly, electing President Hakainde Hichilema with the belief that ‘Bally will fix it’. Implicit in this mandate was the acknowledgment of brokenness within our nation, particularly in our economy.The state of our economy was dire, burdened by an overwhelming debt crisis. Zambia’s default on its Eurobond debt in November 2020 was a stark testament to this reality,” he stated.

Mr. Kangombe continued :”Additionally, the fuel subsidies debt reached nearly a billion dollars, exacerbating our financial woes. President Hakainde Hichilema acted swiftly, undertaking the arduous task of debt restructuring to avert further economic turmoil.”

He said it is imperative to recognize the proactive steps taken to safeguard economic stability.

“Under President Hichilema’s leadership, we have witnessed a resurgence. Notably, Mopani, KCM, and shaft 28 have been revitalized, attracting increased investment and restoring confidence in the sector. Significantly, Zambia is embarking on ambitious projects such as the construction of Africa’s largest nickel mine, promising substantial job creation.President Hichilema’s foresight extends beyond economic recovery to address pressing global challenges, notably climate change. Recognizing the existential threat posed by climate change, President Hichilema established the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment, signaling Zambia’s commitment to environmental sustainability.”

Mr Kangombe added:This proactive stance has attracted substantial investment in renewable energy, positioning Zambia as a leader in this critical field. Partnerships with neighboring countries, such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, in the production of electric car batteries demonstrate Zambia’s commitment to innovation and regional collaboration.”

“Furthermore, initiatives such as the construction of pipelines by the private sector and the adoption of cleaner fuel alternatives underscore President Hichilema’s pragmatic approach to addressing fuel subsidies and reducing energy costs.”