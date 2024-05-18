Minister of Science and Technology Felix Mutati says the Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) sector contributed 2.6 percent to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the third quarter of 2023.

Mr Mutati says the ICT sector grew by 5.1 percent which is similar to the growth rate recorded in the second quarter of the same year.

The Minister attributed this to the massive investment by the government and the private sector that enhanced productivity and efficiency across other industries.

According to a statement issued to ZANIS, Mr Mutati said this last night when he addressed the nation on the eve of the 2024 Commemoration of the World Telecommunications and Information Society Day which falls today.

Carrying the theme Digital Innovation for Sustainable Development, the Minister acknowledged the growth of the ICT sector saying it is beneficial to citizens.

“This day reminds us of the critical role that ICTs play in driving economic growth and development. It is also a celebration of the continuous evolution that has reshaped the way we communicate, learn, work and live,” Mr Mutati said.

He added that the country has witnessed an increase in the use of digital tools and platforms as businesses and individuals adapt to the changing landscape.

Mr Mutati further assured the government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for the telecommunications and information industry to thrive.