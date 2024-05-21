By Benedict Tembo

Sprinter Muzala Samukonga has qualified to the Pairs Olympic Games with the time of 44:54.

Muzala made the cut during the Diamond League in the 400 metres race in Doha, Qatar where he competed with some of the best track and field athletes.

It was a milestone for Samukonga who specialises in the 400 metres. The Zambia National Service soldier’s maiden appearance at the Diamond League where he won silver. In his second appearance in Poland, he did not finish due to an injury.

In Doha, the qualifying time is 45 seconds. “That is what we wanted.

We thank God,” said Zambia Athletics president Elias Mpondela.

Mpondela said the next focus will now be on 4×400 Relay time to maintain the team’s 16th qualified position or beat the current time of 2:59:12

Former national team athletics coach Jonathan Chipalo welcomed Samukonga’s qualification.

“Congratulations to Muzala.We look forward to welcoming him and other new Olympic qualified Zambian sports men and women to the Olympians family at the Paris Olympians House,” Chipalo, who is president of the Olympian Association of Zambia said