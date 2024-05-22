Nkana legend Jericho Shinde says he never doubted that Kalampa would survive relegation after enduring a tough season.

Shinde was in the stands at Nkana Stadium as Nkana beat Kansanshi Dynamos 1-0 on Sunday to secure their stay in the FAZ Super Division.

Nkana spent the entire 2023/24 season fighting relegation.

“Indeed this is a great day.I’m more than excited and at the end of the day we just thank the Lord because this game was tough. Kansanshi put up a brave fight,” Shinde told Radio Icengelo Sports.

“At the end of the day Nkana is safe and the fans have won,” said the man nicknamed Russian Tunker.

“Come on, I know Nkana is a big team and we should actually get where we belong. We shouldn’t even celebrate surviving relegation.I never had any doubts about relegation because I have always been positive,” Shinde said.

Shinde won the league title with Nkana in 1982, 1983, 1985 and 1986.