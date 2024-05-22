Residents of Chilanga Ward in Chilanga district have expressed displeasure with the erratic water supply and unpredictable load shedding time table currently being experienced.

In an interview with ZANIS, one of the residents Enoch Mwanza explained that it is inconveniencing especially during morning errands as one has to search for water from other houses with boreholes as some are located at a long distance.

Mr Mwanza stated that the government should consider bringing in water tanks as it was done in some parts of Lusaka when Cholera cases were high.

Mr Mwanza who was found drawing water within the Wildlife and National Parks offices said power supply is interrupted at different times from the stipulated schedule and water interruption follows soon after which he described as unfortunate.

Another resident who sought anonymity explained that some residents with boreholes refuse to assist them citing expenses as the reason, while some ask for a fee for the service.

“Daily routines such as bathing kids, before taking them to school and proceeding to work is now becoming a challenge due to water rationings,” he said.

The resident appealed to ZESCO to consider following the stipulated time table as the water supply is also interrupted soon after the power is cut off.