The Zambia Police Service has addressed recent allegations made by former President Edgar Lungu, who claimed that there were plans to ambush him at night. In an official statement, the police categorically denied these allegations as unfounded and false.

Inspector General of Police, Graphel Musamba, emphasized that at no point had the police intended to ambush Mr. Lungu or any other citizen. “Our primary concern is the safety and security of all individuals, including Mr. Lungu,” Musamba stated. He reassured that, as a former head of state, Mr. Lungu is entitled to protection, and the monitoring of his movements is conducted strictly for his safety, adhering to standard procedures with respect to his privacy and dignity.

The police further explained that even if Mr. Lungu fails to inform them of his movements, they would still ensure his protection by monitoring his activities as part of their duty.

The statement clarified that the police security personnel currently assigned to Mr. Lungu are funded by the government. However, it acknowledged that in certain situations, these personnel might not be sufficient to ensure his safety during all movements. Thus, additional measures by the police are sometimes necessary to provide adequate protection.

The Zambia Police Service appealed to the public to understand their role in maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety of all citizens. “We ask for your cooperation and to avoid making baseless accusations against the police when it suits particular interests, only to seek police assistance when it becomes convenient,” Musamba noted.

The statement concluded by reaffirming the police’s commitment to protecting and serving the public impartially and professionally.

Graphel Musamba

Inspector General of Police