Eighteen people have sustained serious injuries and are admitted at Solwezi General Hospital after they were involved in a road traffic accident that happened on Thursday on the Kasempa-Mutanda road in Kalumbila District in North-Western Province.

Provincial Police Commanding Officer Dennis Moola confirmed the development in a statement made available to the media in Solwezi indicating that among the victims is a five-year old male juvenile of Mufumbwe District.

Mr Moola said the accident happened when the driver Simonda Musiyalike aged 41 who was driving a Toyota Hiace minibus Registration number ATB 8188 coming from west to eastern direction, failed to negotiate a curve due to excessive speed and careered off the road and hit into a tree.

He disclosed that the driver who is said to be a resident of Kimale area in Kalumbila sustained a swollen right arm and general body pains.

Mr Moola said the police have since instituted investigations into the matter.

Meanwhile THE remains of the three victims of the road traffic accident that claimed four lives and left six others injured on the Kasama-Mbala road on Monday have been put to rest.

The three victims, who include a father, mother and son have been buried at Soft Katongo Cemetery in Kasama, while the fourth victim were buried on Wednesday in Kungu Village.

Hundreds of mourners from all walks of life gathered at Deeper Life Church in Kasama to pay their last respects to the three before the burial.

ZANIS reports that Kasama District Commissioner Annie Paul who attended the burial service announced that government would assist the children of the deceased by putting them on the social cash transfer programme.She urged family members to prioritise the well-being of the children over the remaining property.

“I have heard that the deceased were going to the farm to harvest their maize. Let us not hear that you are asking how many bags of maize are being harvested, but instead find ways to look after the children. The government does not tolerate property grabbing and you may end up in prison,” she said.

The District Commissioner also commended Radio Mano for offering a job to one of the children in place of the deceased father.

“We should not only love our friends when they are with us but also in death. This is the heart Africans are known for, continue with this same gesture,” she said.

She further encouraged Radio Mano to support the children with the benefits the father worked for, adding that it can give them a starting point in life.

Meanwhile, Radio Mano Board Vice Chairperson Prisca Zimba said the station has lost a dedicated member who worked tirelessly for 20 years.

She described Charles Mwape as an employee with a good heart and patience in his duties.And The children of the deceased described their parents as loving, kind and hardworking.

“Mom, Dad, you were loving and kind to us. You worked tirelessly day and night to meet our needs. You were supportive and always encouraged us to get educated. We will forever cherish your memories,” they said.

Charles Mwape, a technician at Radio Mano Community Radio Station in Kasama died in a road traffic accident with his wife, firstborn son, and a nephew.

The family was going to the field to harvest maize when their Toyota Vitz Vehicle, driven by the nephew, was hit by a Tata Truck belonging to ZAFFICO.

The deceased were all in one vehicle, while six people from the Tata Truck sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital.