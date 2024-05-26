Today’s Scripture

“The eyes of the LORD search the whole earth in order to strengthen those whose hearts are fully committed to him.”

2 Chronicles 16:9, NLT

He Sees You

Friend, God sees things that we can’t see. So often we let our circumstances determine who we are, how people treat us determine our value, and how good we perform determine our worth. God looks beyond all that. He sees the giant killer in the shepherd boy David. He sees a mighty hero in Gideon who’s hiding from the Midianites. In the former prostitute Rahab, He sees a respectful, honored woman who is in the family line of Jesus. God knows your heart. You may have done things you’re not proud of, but God sees the redeemed you. You may be intimidated, thinking you’re not that talented. God sees the history maker in you. Maybe you’ve been hurt, abandoned, or betrayed. God sees the valuable you, the blessed you, the favored you. Nothing that’s happened to you has changed the true you. God looks beyond our mistakes, the hurts, the bad breaks, and He sees who He created you to be. He hasn’t lost the vision of who you are. He won’t stop working until He brings out the best you.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that You see my heart and know who I am and all the potential that is in me. I struggle and make mistakes, and there is so much I need to improve on in my character, but my heart is committed to You. Show Yourself strong in my life today. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”