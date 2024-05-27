The Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Jack Mwiimbu, has announced that Petauke Member of Parliament Emmanuel Jay Banda is stable, able to speak, and has no serious physical injuries following his recent abduction.

In a press briefing this morning, Mr. Mwiimbu revealed that Mr. Banda was found in Kafue by the Zambia Police, with assistance from members of the public, after a public plea was made yesterday. For his safety, Mr. Banda has been moved from a private health facility to Maina Soko Military Hospital.

“I want to inform the nation that our colleague is in a safe environment until we thoroughly investigate the matter. We need to protect him; we do not know who is responsible for the abduction. I would like to assure the family that we will ensure the perpetrators of this heinous crime are brought to book. It is in the interest of the nation and the family to know who is behind this criminal activity,” said Mr. Mwiimbu.

The minister called on Mr. Banda’s family to cooperate with law enforcement agencies as they work to identify and apprehend those responsible for the abduction.

“It is in their interest to ensure that their brother or uncle is in a safe environment. Maina Soko Military Hospital is a safe and secure environment, and the medical personnel there are very professional. I would like to appeal to the public not to be misled by malicious reports being circulated; no harm will occur to our colleague. We have worked throughout the night to ensure that he is safe. We shall investigate the matter and the nation will be informed of the outcome. We have nothing to hide, as it is in our interest to ensure that the truth is established. I would like to call on the public not to be swayed by politicians and not to do anything inimical to the people of Zambia. Let’s not allow people to make hate speech or tribal remarks,” Mr. Mwiimbu said.

The government’s commitment to ensuring Mr. Banda’s safety and bringing the culprits to justice remains steadfast, with ongoing investigations aimed at uncovering the truth behind the abduction.