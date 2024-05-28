President Hakainde Hichilema held a pivotal meeting with Alice P. Albright, Chief Executive Officer of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), at State House. This meeting highlighted the growing bilateral partnership between the United States and Zambia, showing an increased interest from the US business community in investing in Zambia.

President Hichilema expressed profound appreciation for MCC’s collaboration with the Zambian government, particularly emphasizing the positive impacts of the first Compact, which focused on water supply and sanitation. This initiative has significantly improved the quality of life for many Zambians, demonstrating the benefits of international partnerships in fostering socio-economic development.

The meeting also celebrated Zambia’s selection for a second Compact, with an indicative budget of $450 million. President Hichilema thanked MCC for this substantial commitment, which is anticipated to further advance Zambia’s development goals. This second Compact signifies continued confidence in Zambia’s potential and underscores the importance of sustained collaboration between the two countries.

A central focus of the second Compact is the improvement of the Chipata-Lundazi-Old Magodi Road, which is vital for the productive agricultural regions in Zambia’s Eastern Province. Enhancing this infrastructure will facilitate better market access for farmers and boost overall economic activities in the region. President Hichilema emphasized that this project is crucial for driving agricultural productivity and economic growth.

During the discussions, the Zambian delegation expressed their desire for quicker turnaround times in the implementation of the second Compact projects. They stressed the need for efficient and timely execution to ensure that the benefits are promptly realized by the communities. President Hichilema conveyed optimism about the swift conclusion of all necessary processes leading to the signing of the Compact.