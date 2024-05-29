I love how Zambians have a collective fit when questions that beg to be asked about a situation, are put out.

Ehh ati sympathy, have a heart. Does having a heart mean you don’t have a brain?

Asking how something could logically happen is not equivalent to wishing someone ill.

This question is so basic and if one has not asked it – hmmm pali vuto pakuganiza. It is that – how and why did PF conclude Jay Jay had been abducted by government without even a momentary consideration of alternatives?

It surely could have been:

1. Suicide

2. Criminal abduction

3. Escape from problems to another country

4. Abduction because of a deal gone wrong.

If they had added all those, plus government, it would make sense.

Now, not even ONE of them had a different view. Hmm ni choir??

Then, all being awake and available in the small hours?

People, if all you have is heart, God bless you. I envy you. You live such a happy life. Me, my mind works. It does not matter how inconvenient it is to engage it. It thinks even when it knows it is breaking rules of political correctness. It refuses to be fashionably sat on.

So, I ask again, how did PF leaders end up all singing one song, when there were so many possibilities? Elo, the Samaritan who found the car, where did he find PF numbers?

Nifunsako chabe.

By Laura Miti