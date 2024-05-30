Police in Lusaka have escalated legal proceedings against Munir Zulu, Maureen Mubonga, Edith Nawakwi, and Brebner Changala by filing additional charges of espionage. These charges fall under section 3 (c) of the State Security Act, chapter 111.
Moreover, MPs Munir Zulu and Maureen Mubonga, along with Dr. Dan Pule, have been charged with proposing tribal war, an offense under section 46, chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. All suspects remain in police custody, pending their court appearances.
Danny Mwale, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, emphasized the gravity of these charges and the police’s dedication to upholding the law and ensuring national security.
These new developments follow the police’s initial actions taken yesterday. Dan Pule, 70, of New Kasama, was charged and arrested for one count of expressing hate speech based on tribe and one count of seditious practices. Dr. Pule was detained in custody, awaiting a court appearance.
In related developments, Lumezi Member of Parliament Munir Zulu and Mfuwe Constituency MP Maureen Mubonga were similarly charged with expressing hate speech based on tribe and seditious practices. Additionally, Edith Nawakwi and Brebner Changala were each charged with seditious practices. All suspects are currently in police custody, awaiting their court appearances.
Danny Mwale confirmed these charges and detentions in an official statement, underscoring the ongoing efforts to maintain peace and order in the country.
May the very mouths that entangled you into this loop be consistently vicious to disentangle you. It is better to measure ten times & cut once than measuring once cutting ten times. Ladies & gentlemen you have a lot to chew on. May your time of solitude provide you a moments to reflect on your deeds. There is no applause is jail. God help your divisive souls.
Does police even know meaning of espionage? Better look it up in the dictionary than just charging people anyhow which will fall flat on their faces.
Thats the Zambia Police for you. They arrest you then look for a charge to suit the arrest. Mmmmmm Espionage? I think so bwana it sounds like what he has done. No lets add hate speech and aroso tribalism so that we cover everything. Yes Bwana
being in the know of secret information!
get it?
Is UKA related to Umodzi ku Mawa from 1990s? People shouldn’t play with fire
SHOCKING !!! JUST DONT WHAT TO SAY
THEY PREACHING FREEDOM OF SPEECH
WITH OUT KNOWING THE MEANING !!
WE ARE DOOMED
Freedom of speach is not issuing comfrantational messages loaded toward tribal confrontations , that………
Infact have the possibility of ingniting tribal war…….
All the charges are tribal. Dont think Rwanda is far away. Just ask the refugees in Lusaka what they ran away from.
They are creating themselves those tribal charges for them selves………
Being duped into comfrantion, ………….
you see some know the only way they can abuse zambia again and avoid investigations is gaining rule through comfrantion……….
The police are absolutely right in what they are doing, they are being vigilant.
What they are looking to avoid is another Rwanda.
The police and authorities in Rwanda choose to ignore those who were vilifying others tribally and look to where it led.
You ignore these HATERS who want to see blood running in the streets of Zambia at your peril.
And those of you defending them by talking about free speech are just fellow collaborators, conspirators and facilitators.
Wars can and many times have started with alarmist, calculatedly divisive statements such as those made by the accused. “We know that they want to kill us! But our tribe is big! Us we know how to fight!”. Etc.
Police are doing exactly the right thing by nipping this in the bud. We don’t want Yugoslavia, Bosnia, Rwanda please. This is Zambia. Some should just accept that their political life is over
The abduction of JJ Banda mirrors the crime that happened in the UK nearly 20 years ago.The abduction of the cash manager at a cash depot in the UK occurred during the Securitas depot robbery, the largest cash heist in British history. This event took place on the night of February 21-22, 2006. Colin Dixon, the manager of the Securitas cash depot in Tonbridge, Kent, was kidnapped along with his family. The robbers, disguised as police officers, used threats and deception to gain access to the depot, ultimately stealing over £53 million.
Is that Banda not the same man who beat police officers at police HQ Few years ago?
Niwameneuyu
……..
Most of Those lot are the bottom feeders of the leading echlons of………
They cant function in a normal fnctioning country….
They need the crumbs of plunder to be happy…..
Now no crumbs of plunder to scavenge on……..
The others Dont be duped and used……you find your self in problems……..