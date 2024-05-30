Police in Lusaka have escalated legal proceedings against Munir Zulu, Maureen Mubonga, Edith Nawakwi, and Brebner Changala by filing additional charges of espionage. These charges fall under section 3 (c) of the State Security Act, chapter 111.

Moreover, MPs Munir Zulu and Maureen Mubonga, along with Dr. Dan Pule, have been charged with proposing tribal war, an offense under section 46, chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. All suspects remain in police custody, pending their court appearances.

Danny Mwale, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, emphasized the gravity of these charges and the police’s dedication to upholding the law and ensuring national security.

These new developments follow the police’s initial actions taken yesterday. Dan Pule, 70, of New Kasama, was charged and arrested for one count of expressing hate speech based on tribe and one count of seditious practices. Dr. Pule was detained in custody, awaiting a court appearance.

In related developments, Lumezi Member of Parliament Munir Zulu and Mfuwe Constituency MP Maureen Mubonga were similarly charged with expressing hate speech based on tribe and seditious practices. Additionally, Edith Nawakwi and Brebner Changala were each charged with seditious practices. All suspects are currently in police custody, awaiting their court appearances.

Danny Mwale confirmed these charges and detentions in an official statement, underscoring the ongoing efforts to maintain peace and order in the country.