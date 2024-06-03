Stakeholders in the Education sector have called for the revision of the 2013 School Education Curriculum following submissions to the Parliamentary Committee on Education, Science and Technology.

The Committee heard on its submission sittings in Kalomo district that the two tier ‘vocational and academic’ pathways should be revisited following numerous challenges that do not sit well with both the teaching fraternity and the learners.

ZANIS reports that Committee Chairperson Harry Kamboni who is also Kalomo Member of Parliament observed on behalf of his members that several stakeholders, including the learners and teachers have expressed concern on the bulkiness of the topics in several subjects in the school curriculum.

Mr Kamboni noted that this is coupled with lack of infrastructure and materials to support and implement the existing education curriculum pathways.

And Kalomo Secondary School Practical Sciences Head of Department Constance Mufya submitted that the 2013 curriculum needs to be revisited.

“This curriculum is good but keen consideration to take care of its implementation such as equipping the teaching fraternity with necessary skills, infrastructure availability, materials and apparatus to effectively implement it was not well taken care of,” said Mrs. Mufaya.

She added that there is too much theory as opposed to practicals where both the teacher and learners are not exposed to the actual learning aids and apparatus for quality education delivery.

On the other hand, the pupils during their submissions claimed that some of the subjects they are taking are not useful to real life situations.

The Parliamentary Committee on Education, Science and Technology is on a fact finding mission in some selected districts in the country to assess and get views on how the 2013 academic and vocational education curriculum is performing with a possibility to revise it following recommendation to the government.