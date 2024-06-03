The United Party for National Development (UPND) says there is a scheme being orchestrated by some selfish individuals to remove ZESCO Managing Director Victor Mapani from his position.

UPND National Chairperson Labour and Social Security Godfrey Beene says the party is aware of the vicious social media sponsored campaign targeted at Mr Mapani by those who allegedly benefited from the corruption at ZESCO under the previous Administration.

Speaking during a Media briefing in Lusaka, Mr Beene added that the maneuvers to remove the current ZESCO MD is intended to destabilize ZESCO operations.

He said Mr Mapani is a victim of a malicious campaign aimed at denting his professional integrity.

Mr Beene charged that ZESCO under the leadership of Mr Mapani has managed to close loopholes used for corruption activities in the procurement of goods and services.

He said the introduction of transparency in contract allocation in the procurement system has eliminated the widespread corruption and enhanced efficiency in the delivery of goods and services by the suppliers.

Mr Beene explained that ZESCO has established a committee comprising representatives from all relevant departments so as to ensure no individual has the authority to unilaterally award contracts.

Mr Beene said the scheme to remove Mr Mapani who has demonstrated a high level of competence will greatly renege the transformative agenda of turning around the operations of the power utility company.

Meanwhile, UPND Deputy Media Director Cheelo Katambo called on the Zambia Police to deal decisively with cadres exhibiting unruly behaviour.

Mr Katambo said the Police should not look at the colour of the party regalia wearing the unruly cadres but to act decisively.