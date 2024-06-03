“To My fellow Zambians, let’s keep perspective and patience during this season of transformation! Zambia’s economic growth and development is a process that takes time, effort, and perseverance. Remember, Rome was not built in a day! Every great nation has gone through challenges and setbacks before achieving success.

Let’s focus on the progress we’ve made so far since independence and the opportunities ahead. Our country is blessed with natural resources, talented people, and a resilient spirit. Instead of dwelling on negative thoughts, let’s work together to build a brighter future for ourselves and future generations.

Let’s support our leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators who are working tirelessly to drive economic growth and development. Let us as well respect leadership both past and Present.

Let’s also take personal responsibility for our own contribution to the nation’s progress.

Zambia is not collapsing, but rising like a phoenix from the ashes! Let’s keep pushing forward, and we’ll emerge stronger and more prosperous than ever!”

Let us remain optimistic, patient, and collaborative during the country’s economic transformation, highlighting the potential for growth and success.

Let us not distabilise ourselves, we are one Zambia, one nation and we can only have one government and one President at a time.

By Victor Kalesha Kalesha.

Citygate Christian Centre Zambia