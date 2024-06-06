President Hakainde Hichilema has ordered for the immediate arrest of suspected United Party For National Development cadres who took to the streets and damaged personal property in Lusaka today.

The President who was speaking during a Press briefing at State House this afternoon said he will not support violence of any nature and has asked all UPND members to avoid reacting to provocation with violence.

He added that his government promised to restore the rule of law once elected into government and has ordered the Zambia Police to enforce the law, failure to which the army will be engaged.

Mr. Hichilema noted that it is concerning to see the amount of divisive speech being spread in the country and the threat to national peace and unity in the country.

He disclosed that the Cabinet has resolved to stiffen penalties for advocates of violence and law breakers and other vices such as corruption to deter would-be offenders.

The President also reiterated the government’s commitment to fight corruption and explained that the fight is being implemented by recovery of assets and conviction or acquittal after investigations.

He said the country now has the regulatory and technical capacity to persecute corruption cases which he said should be concluded within 5 months after investigation.

And in response to concerns over the high cost of purchasing alternative sources of energy, President Hichilema tasked providers of alternative sources of energy to pass down the benefit of the tax waiver on solar equipment to the beneficiaries.

President Hichilema said government is working around the clock to ensure the economy does not collapse as a result of the energy deficit, including initiatives such as the tax waiver.

The Head of State further disclosed that government will introduce the open access initiative which will allow for the purchase of excess energy from solar energy.

President Hichilema said the drought that the country experienced has created a serious energy deficit for the country and has assured the nation everything is under control.

The President further assured the nation that government has made progress in rebuilding the economy through debt restructuring and the resumption of mining activities and has asked for patience from citizens during the difficult times.