Government has entered into a partnership with ICOF Colleges Seminary and Universities to offer 100 percent sponsorship to 5000 students undertaking various courses in 21 Diploma programmes.

Speaking during the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Government and ICOF, Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts Elvis Nkandu said government will offer 20 percent sponsorship while ICOF will offer 80 percent to the students.

Mr Nkandu noted that the partnership is one of the interventions the government has put in place to ensure youths are empowered with various skills.

“This is not the only programme we are doing as a government. When you go to CDF there are similar programmes, so we have a lot of interventions that we have put in place,” Mr. Nkandu said.

He stated that the programme will enroll 5000 students annually under the period of five years.

Mr Nkandu said this is in line with the government’s free education policy that has provided an opportunity for youths to have access to education.

The Minister noted that the policy has not only increased access to education but will also contribute to improve social inclusion and reduce inequalities.

Meanwhile, ICOF Colleges Seminary and Universities Vice Chancellor Charles Mwape said the sponsorship programme has also extended to persons living with disabilities.

Dr. Mwape said over 200 persons living with disabilities have already enrolled in various sponsored programmes.

“We have persons living with disabilities pursuing social work and teacher education programmes and we will ensure they are learning without paying anything at all,” he said.

And Private Colleges and Universities Alliance Secretary General Lackson Banda added that the MoU between the Government and ICOF to sponsor students will serve as a motivation for the young generation who seek tertiary education.

And one of the beneficiaries, Angel Mwanza thanked Government and its partner (ICOF) for putting education on the top agenda.