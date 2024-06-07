Government has embarked on the implementation of strategic interventions aimed at restoring macroeconomic stability, enhancing economic efficiency and ultimately boosting private sector led economic growth through enhanced investments.

Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane has reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to supporting and collaborating with the private sector in the country.

He said the private sector’s growth and ability to capitalize on upcoming investment opportunities are cardinal to Zambia’s prosperity.

The Minister said this when he officiated at the Zambia Association of Manufacturers (ZAM) pre-budget meeting in Lusaka.

Mr Musokotwane highlighted drought and energy, cholera outbreak and exchange rate volatility as some of the main causes of the poor performance of the country’s economy.

He noted that the government is aware that the highlighted reasons have significantly affected the manufacturing industry in the country.

“The amount of interest we are seeing in exploration is something we haven’t seen in the last twelve years. We cannot be a mining country and create conditions that close the mines and on the other hand borrow money,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Zambia Association of Manufacturers (ZAM) Vice President Fronscen Haloba said the manufacturing industry is currently facing challenges that are influenced mainly by climate change and the instability of the exchange rate which have affected planning.

Ms Haloba indicated that the load shedding of power which has been caused by the drought has significantly reduced the production capacity of manufacturing in the country.

She called on the government to continue supporting the manufacturing sector to maximize the benefits of the manufacturing sector.