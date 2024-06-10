The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis has warned aspiring candidates to desist from resigning after being duly nominated to stand in by-elections.

Ms. Zaloumis noted with sadness that withdrawing from contending in a by-election after a candidate has been nominated to stand is a waste of resources and disruption to the electoral process.

She said this in a speech read for her by ECZ Audit Manager Naomi Hara during a meeting with aspiring candidates and other stakeholders.

“It‘s the desire of the Commission to see elections held successfully within the stipulated time and scheduled date.

” For this reason, factors such as resignations of candidates after being duly nominated are undesirable,” Ms Zaloumis said.

She added that this trend should not occur as it is a drawback not only to the Commission but to the general governance of the country.

“The Commission would like to appeal to all of us aspiring candidates to take your participation in the electoral process seriously and familiarise yourselves with the provisions of the electoral regulations to get a firm understanding of the nomination process and the requirements,” she said.

And Kanchibiya District Electoral Officer Joseph Zulu said withdrawing from a by-election after being duly nominated jeopardizes the entire electoral process.

Mr Zulu added that the ECZ would like to ensure that people are fully aware of what they are doing before they file nominations to avoid such occurrences.

“This is why we are conducting these briefings; we don’t want the withdrawals because they will disturb the process, they will also disturb the electoral cycle that we have started and they are a cost,” Mr Zulu said.

Mr Zulu further urged those who will successfully file nominations tomorrow Tuesday to ensure that they go all the way until the end of the elections.

ECZ is engaging stakeholders from all various political parties in Kanchibiya to sensitise them on the electoral process ahead of nominations on June 11 (tomorrow) for Chinama ward by-election.

The local government seat fell vacant after the resignation of the councilor and the by-election is set for 12 July 2024.