Yesterday, at approximately 13:00 hours, Honourable Jay Banda was discharged from Maina Soko Medical Centre. Following his discharge, Honourable Banda was escorted by police officers to Twin Palm Police Station for an interview regarding ongoing investigations.

The interview was conducted in the presence of his legal counsel, Mr. Makebi Zulu. During the course of the interview, Honourable Banda developed a medical condition that necessitated immediate medical attention. In accordance with his rights as a suspect to seek medical care, police officers promptly transported him back to the hospital.

Honourable Banda was fully conscious upon his arrival at the hospital, where he is currently receiving medical attention.

The police will continue to monitor Honourable Banda’s condition and ensure that all legal protocols are followed. Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.