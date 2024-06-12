The National Quality Education of Zambia (NAQEZ) has applauded government’s decision to overhaul the school curriculum in the education system, stating that this will provide quality education, skills development, and promote national values such as love, tolerance, and democracy.

NAQEZ Executive Director, Aaron Chansa said the changes are important because they will create a harmonious society and prevent negative behaviours like political violence and hate speech among young people.

Dr. Chansa commended the reduction of Early Childhood Education from four years to three years, noting that its potential to positively impact the educational landscape.

He expressed satisfaction with most of the changes in the new curriculum but raised concerns about the lack of funding for curriculum development, emphasizing the significant expenses involved in the curriculum development process.

“We are happy with some of the changes that are going to be in the new curriculum, but what is worrying is the fact that the 2024 budget is not enough for curriculum development. We need to print textbooks, orient parents, orient stakeholders, orient teachers, and produce implementing documents, the key thing to do is to raise money for that process,” said Dr. Chansa

He appealed to the Ministry of Education to allocate sufficient funds to support the curriculum development process and ensure that the necessary resources are in place for a successful roll out.

Dr Chansa stressed the importance of not just the number of years in education, but the content and skills being obtained highlighting the need for the Ministry of Education to move quickly in implementing the new curriculum.

He said the implementation of the new curriculum is a very expensive process and urged the government to prioritize funding for these critical educational reforms.