Cyril Ramaphosa has been elected president of the seventh administration of the Republic of South Africa.

He fended off a challenge by EFF leader, Julius Malema by 283 votes to 44 with the help of his partners in the newly formed Government of National Unity, that includes the Democratic Alliance, Inkatha Freedom Party, National Freedom Party, the Patriotic Alliance and Freedom Front Plus.

Song broke out at the announcement from the ANC benches.

The President-elect will be inaugurated during a ceremony in Pretoria which, according to the Constitution, should take place within five days after the President’s election, Parliament said in a statement.

Once the President has taken the oath of office, he will proceed to form a cabinet, selecting ministers who will head various government departments and execute the administration’s policies.



History will judge you harshly: Malema

The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters said the ANC and DA joining forces was a marriage that seeks to undermine the changing of property relations in South Africa.

“We refuse to sell out. We have never done so when we’re young, and we’re not going to do so today. We don’t have a history of being collaborators.

“We are going to ensure that this parliament is functional. We can reassure you that will not fight with any bouncers.We’re going to be the best and effective opposition that is going to ensure that both you and the DA are held accountable. This is not a government of national unity. This is a grand coalition between the ANC and the white monopoly capital. History will judge you and judge you harshly,” Malema said.

Meanwhile, DA Leader John Steenhuisen said his party was looking forward to working with the ANC.

Source IOL News