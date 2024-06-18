Tuesday, June 18, 2024
President Hichilema Embarks on UK Visit for Bilateral Talks and Keynote Address

President Hichilema and First Lady Mutinta Hichilema seen off by senior Defence officials when they departed for the UK

President Hakainde Hichilema has departed for the United Kingdom, where he is set to visit Scotland and England for a series of high-level engagements. The trip will include bilateral talks, academic visits, and a significant keynote address.

In Scotland, President Hichilema is scheduled to meet with First Minister John Swinney for discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between Zambia and Scotland. These talks are expected to cover a range of issues, including economic cooperation, education, and sustainable development.

The President’s itinerary also includes visits to two prestigious academic institutions. At Heriot-Watt University, he will engage with leading academics and investors to discuss opportunities in the mining, agriculture, and energy sectors. Similarly, his visit to the Blavatnik School of Government at Oxford University will involve meetings with eminent individuals and potential investors, aimed at fostering investment in Zambia’s key industries.

President Hichilema will also deliver a keynote address at a conference organized by the Rhodes Trust Zambia Constituency at Oxford University. Themed “Standing up for Zambia: Zambia at 60,” the conference will celebrate Zambia’s progress and address future challenges as the country marks its 60th year of independence.

This visit underscores President Hichilema’s commitment to strengthening Zambia’s international relations and attracting investment to boost the nation’s economy.

