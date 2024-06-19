A wave of fear has gripped the Zambezi West Bank as two stray lions, believed to have escaped from Kafue National Park, continue to wreak havoc in the region. Over the past two weeks, these lions have killed sixteen cows, prompting authorities to consider closing schools to ensure the safety of students.

The most recent attack occurred yesterday in the Mpindi area, where the lions killed three cows that were pulling an oxcart carrying a patient to Zambezi District Hospital. This incident brings the total number of cows killed by the lions to sixteen, with six of these attacks occurring on the east bank and ten on the west bank.

Zambezi District Commissioner Simeon Machayi expressed grave concern over the situation. “To protect human life, some schools on the West Bank will be closed as a precautionary measure. There is a real danger that pupils could be attacked on their way to school,” he stated in a telephone interview with ZNBC News in Solwezi.

Mr. Machayi also mentioned that officers from the Department of Parks and Wildlife have been dispatched to hunt the lions. However, their efforts have been hampered by a lack of transportation, making it challenging to track and capture the wild animals.

Despite the ongoing attacks, no human lives have been lost so far. Mr. Machayi has urged the public to remain vigilant and exercise caution while the search for the lions continues. He called on the community to assist in locating the lions to expedite their capture and restore safety to the district.

The situation has sparked widespread concern among residents, who fear further attacks on livestock and potential threats to human life. The local authorities are working tirelessly to resolve the crisis and ensure the safety of the Zambezi District’s inhabitants.