In a momentous ceremony at Heriot-Watt University’s Edinburgh campus, President Hakainde Hichilema was conferred with an honorary doctorate. This prestigious recognition comes as a testament to his dedication to education and his journey from a humble rural village background to the highest office in Zambia.

Addressing the audience, President Hichilema expressed his hope that this honor would serve as an inspiration to millions of young people from disadvantaged backgrounds in Zambia. “Coming from a humble rural village background, we hope this will serve as inspiration for millions of our young people from disadvantaged backgrounds, who are currently receiving free education, bursaries, and skills training,” he stated.

President Hichilema reiterated his commitment to promoting education as the greatest investment for the nation. “We will continue to promote education, as we truly believe it is the greatest investment, equalizer, and inheritance for our citizens,” he added.

The President also expressed his gratitude to Heriot-Watt University for their support in providing full scholarships to Zambian students across various academic fields, including renewable energy, business administration, and cold storage. “We are thankful to Heriot-Watt University for providing us full scholarships for Zambian students in the various academic fields,” President Hichilema said.

This recognition by Heriot-Watt University highlights President Hichilema’s significant contributions to education and his efforts to uplift the lives of Zambians through access to quality education and skills training. The scholarships provided by the university will play a crucial role in empowering Zambian students and fostering future leaders in critical areas of development.