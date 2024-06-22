Midfielder David Simukonda is heading into Chipolopolo camp this weekend with a double boost after a rewarding Friday during the Zesco United end of season awards ceremony.

Simukonda who had an outstanding season for 2023/2024 FAZ Super League runners-up walked away with two awards during Friday nights end of season awards.

The midfielder won the Best Young Player and Fans Player of the Year awards.

Simukonda’s form at Zesco has also earned him a debut Chipolopolo call-up for the 2024 COSAFA Cup that South Africa is hosting at Nelson Mandela Bay from June 26 to July 7.

He was also one of four players to win on the night out of six call-ups from Zesco.

Midfielders Abraham Siankombo and Kelvin Kapumbu won the most consistent and most disciplined player awards respectively.

The top scorers award went to Enock Sakala who scored 12 goals .

Sakala’s goals also saw him finish runner-up in the league behind ex Green Eagles striker Freddy Kouablan of Cote d’Ivoire who scored 14 goals before joining Tanzanian club Simba SC in January.

Nigerian-born defender Dennis Nya won the Zesco Player of the Year award.

Meanwhile, the Zesco call-ups head into camp today in Lusaka under Chipolopolo B coach Chisi Mbewe who will oversee the defending champions quest to retain their COSAFA Cup title for an unprecedented third successive season and record extending eighth regional crown.

PROVISIONAL ZAMBIA SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS

Victor Chabu (Nchanga Rangers), Willard Mwanza (Power Dynamos), Charles Kalumba (Red Arrows)

DEFENDERS

Mathews Chabala (ZESCO United), Killian Kanguluma (Kabwe Warriors), Chitoshi Chinga, Mathews Banda (both Nkana FC), John Chishimba (ZESCO United), Owen Mwamba (Mufulira Wanderers), Sekanji Siame (Konkola Blades), Zachariah Chilongoshi (NAPSA Stars), Brian Chilimina (Red Arrows)

MIDFIELDERS

Dickson Chapa (NAPSA Stars), Frederick Mulambia, Austin Muwowo (both Power Dynamos), Abraham Siankombo, Kelvin Kapumbu, David Simukonda (All ZESCO United), Owen Tembo (Power Dynamos), Saddam Yusuf Phiri (Red Arrows), Kelvin Mwanza (FC MUZA), Charles Majapa Mumba (Green Buffaloes)

STRIKERS

Albert Kangwanda (Al Hilal-Sudan, Andrew Phiri (FC MUZA), Jimmy Mukeya (Kansanshi Dynamos), Ricky Banda (Red Arrows), Enock Sakala Jr (ZESCO United)