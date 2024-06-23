Following the successful hosting of the reconvened Annual General Meeting today held at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre, the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) wishes to thank its membership for their robust engagement during the congress.

FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga says the meeting tackled various issues including the highly contested matters around proposed constitutional amendments by two clubs.

“Congratulations to the membership and secretariat staff for the well-organized AGM that took place today. We are happy that members that brought forward proposals were given an opportunity to present them to the council and subsequently a decision was taken that the proposals be tabled at the Emergency General Meeting,” says Kamanga.

“The proposal by FC MUZA to have the Zambian Premier League chairperson to be elected by the clubs body has been forwarded to ZPL on the recommendation by the council and will then be forwarded to the EGM.”

“The Elite Ladies Football Club proposal with multiple proposals will be also a subject at the EGM.”

The FAZ general secretary says the call for general amnesty had been left to individual persons to engage the relevant judicial bodies.

“Considering that the call for amnesty is not provided for in the constitution, we met with the aggrieved parties with the minister (Hon Elvis Nkandu) and agreed that they are free to seek guidance from FAZ as their cases are different,” he says.

The FAZ AGM deliberated on the proposal to have the Referees Association of Zambia with the meeting resolving to explore the matter further in the face of the FIFA approved Referees Desk.

Kamanga says football business will be allowed to progress especially with the approval of the 2024 budget.

For and on behalf of:

FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA

Sydney Mungala

COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER