Secretary to the Cabinet Commends Public Service Workers on Energy Diversification and Agricultural Contribution

By Chief Editor
Secretary to Cabinet Patrick Kangwa,Local Government Permanent Secretary Maambo Hamaundu and Cabinet Office Permanent Secretary Kennedy Kalunga admire a Crocodile skin when he toured the ZAWA Stand at the ongoing African Public Service Day Exhibition in Lusaka

Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa has expressed his satisfaction with the efforts of public service workers in implementing the government’s vision of diversifying Zambia’s energy sources beyond hydroelectric power.

During a tour of various stands in Lusaka ahead of Africa Public Service Day, Mr. Kangwa highlighted the positive steps taken by public service workers in adhering to the Presidential directive aimed at bolstering agricultural production.

“I am impressed that public service workers are implementing the government’s vision of diversifying from hydro to other energy sources,” Mr. Kangwa said. “It is also gratifying to see their adherence to the Presidential directive of contributing to agriculture production.”

Mr. Kangwa further praised the strong relationship between financial institutions and public service workers, which he described as impressive and crucial for the nation’s development.

