Eight people have died on the spot in a road traffic accident in Kasama District of Northern Province.

And another two people have died on the spot in Luwingu District of Northern Province after their motorbike hit a vehicle.

The eight died around 19:30 hours after the vehicle they were in collided with an oncoming vehicle on Saturday.

Confirming the matter to ZANIS, Northern Province Police Commanding Officer Lucky Munkhondya said involved was a Toyota Corolla registration number AIE 6313zm, which was being driven by Festus Simbeye aged 31 of Brown Compound in Kasama District, who had seven passengers on board.

Ms Munkhondya disclosed that the vehicle hit a Toyota Hilux registration number CAC 3994zm belonging to Natsave Bank-Mporokoso Branch, which was being driven by Aaron Sampa aged 37, the bank branch manager of Mporokoso, who had five passengers on board.

Ms Munkhondya noted that the accident happened when the driver of the Toyota Corolla failed to negotiate a curve due to excessive speed, lost control, and collided with the Toyota Hilux, which was coming from the opposite direction.

She said due to the impact, all the people onboard the Toyota Corolla died on the spot.

The Commanding Officer stated that the six people who were on the Hilux survived but sustained serious injuries.

She added that both motor vehicles incurred extensive damage, and police were making arrangements to recover them from the scene.

Ms Munkhondya noted that the injured people are currently admitted to Chilubula Mission Hospital, while the bodies of the deceased have been deposited in Kasama General Hospital.

And in a related incident, two people died after their motorcycle hit a vehicle on the Kasama-Luwingu road.

Ms Muknhondya said the accident that occurred on the Luwingu-Kasama road happened after the rider failed to keep to the lane while trying to avoid a pothole.

She said this resulted in the rider, Chikwanda Mulengwa, aged approximately 30, of Luwingu, who had two passengers on the bike, died on the spot with one passenger.

She identified the deceased passenger as Mukuka Bboloko aged 20 of Luwingu.

She said the bodies of the deceased have since been deposited at Luwingu District Hospital Mortuary.