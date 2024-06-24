The Zambia National Service (ZNS) milling plants across the country will be exempt from load shedding, according to ZNS Commander Lieutenant General Maliti Solochi. This strategic decision by ZESCO aims to boost mealie meal production and enhance the availability of this essential commodity, ultimately stabilizing its market price.

Lieutenant General Solochi announced this initiative during a courtesy call on Kalabo District Commissioner Musangu Njamba. He highlighted the critical role of uninterrupted power supply in ensuring continuous production at ZNS milling plants, which is vital for maintaining mealie meal stocks and supporting price stability.

“The exemption from load shedding for ZNS milling plants is a strategic move to ensure a steady production of mealie meal, which is crucial for market stability,” stated Lieutenant General Solochi.

Commissioner Njamba underscored the impact of erratic electricity supply in Western Province, noting that it has significantly reduced the availability of mealie meal in the district. He expressed optimism that the decision to exempt ZNS milling plants from load shedding would alleviate these challenges.

“The sporadic supply of electricity has greatly affected mealie meal production in our district. This decision by ZESCO and ZNS will undoubtedly improve the situation and ensure a consistent supply of mealie meal for our residents,” said Commissioner Njamba.

This initiative is part of broader efforts to address the energy challenges impacting food production and market stability in Zambia. By prioritizing the energy needs of key production facilities, the government aims to ensure food security and affordability for all citizens.