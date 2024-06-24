The Africa Public Service Day was commemorated in Lusaka, with Vice President Mutale Nalumango officiating the event. The celebration, held under the theme “Empowering a Centric Public Service for an Inclusive and Thriving 21st Century Africa: A Journey of Lifelong Learning and Technological Transformation,” highlighted the government’s commitment to enhancing public service delivery through continuous improvement and digital transformation.

The theme aligns with the government’s dedication to fostering development across all regions of the country. Vice President Nalumango emphasized the importance of lifelong learning in the public sector, stating, “The government is committed to lifelong learning for continued improvement in public service delivery.”

Key initiatives undertaken by the government in line with this year’s theme include the sponsorship of government officials in various leadership and management programs, such as Strategic Management, Economic Governance, Public-Private Partnerships, Public Procurement, and Digital Literacy. The government also recognizes the significant role of management development institutions in enhancing public service capabilities.

Progress has been made towards the re-introduction of mandatory examinations for public service workers at the National Institute for Public Administration and Chalimbana Local Government Institute. Vice President Nalumango assured continued investment in capacity development within the public service to enhance conduct, efficiency, and productivity.

In support of digital transformation, the government is implementing several policies, including the National Digital Transformation Strategy, the National ICT Policy of 2023, and the National Electronic Government Plan.

During the event, several public institutions were awarded for their outstanding performances in various categories:

Most Performing Public Institution:

Ministry of Education

Ministry of Community Development and Social Services

Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA)

Most Ethical and Inclusive Public Institution:

Ministry of Education

Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development

Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC)

Most E-Transformed and Innovative Institution:

Workers Compensation Fund Control Board

National Prosecution Authority

Zambia Metrology Agency

Most Customer Centric Institution:

Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises

National Heart Hospital

Ministry of Transport and Logistics

Best Exhibitor:

Smart Zambia

Ministry of Defence

Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Vice President Nalumango praised these institutions for their exceptional performances, noting that the government aspires to maintain a public service capable of earning and retaining the trust and confidence of its citizens.

The event showcased the government’s resolve to take development to all parts of the country, ensuring that public service remains inclusive and forward-looking in the 21st century.