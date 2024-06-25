Over the weekend, the United Kwacha Alliance camouflaged in Harry Kalaba’s political outfit finally had its first rally in Kitwe’s Kwacha Township where the New Dawn Administration recently introduced waterborne toilets after many years of neglect

Ordinarily, one would’ve expected Edgar Lungu, the main speaker at the event and of course the potential Alliance’s presidential candidate in the 2026 general elections, to have unveiled his blueprint to what he considers the country’s socio-economic malaise.

But what transpired instead? We saw an entire former head of state, who seems still reeling from his shock defeat in the August 2021, not only becoming petty and personal, but going ballistic and desecrating the very sanctity of the institution of the Presidency – a citadel of authority in our motherland!

He went to town describing the President in the most unpalatable terms: “mambala (crook)”, “umwaiche wa chunsu (young man with an unkempt afro)” and “chimbwi no plan (hyena without a plan)”

Now, since Lungu is hell-bent on referring to his successor as mambala, which adverb is suitable to describe him since he’s on record “chewing” money for a widow that made the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) strip him off of his practising licence? A heartless kabwalala?

President Hichilema, you were wrong to hastily expunge the defamation of the President from our statutes. We’d have been the first ones to call at Police HQ to report Lungu for insulting the President!

The recent conduct on the part of Lungu is clear testimony that most of our politicians aren’t yet ready or mature enough to conduct their politics with respect and utmost civility! Next time the police are going to grant these characters a permit to have another rally and they resort to insults, we wouldn’t be surprised to see UPND cadres invading the venue to defend the President. No wonder Graphel Musamba, the hard working Inspector General of Police is reluctant to approve permits for political rallies; they’re a source of anarchy, we shouldn’t allow the so-called imperialists school us on democracy.

One of the most ridiculous suggestions Lungu made is that if HH was consulting him from time to time, our country wouldn’t find itself in the current crisis.

What sort of dumbest reasoning is this imwe faza? What you’re suggesting is akin to expecting Joe Biden in America consulting Donald Trump or indeed the Conservatives in England calling on the Labour party for advice; who does that?

UPND and PF are like water and oil; the two can’t mix! Whereas the former is a liberal social democratic party, the later is a social democratic party.

Lungu says the President should at least reduce the price of aka bungu to K100 without necessarily taking time to explain how this can be achieved. Considering where we’re coming from, he’s probably thinking of reckless borrowing to subsidize the cost of mealie meal so that he can plunge the country deep into another debt crisis!

Aikona man!

Prince Bill M Kaping’a

Polical/Social Analyst