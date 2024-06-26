Chipolopolo B coach Chisi Mbewe is not taking their COSAFA Cup championship crown for granted but says they are ready for the difficult challenge of retaining the title for an unprecedented

third successive time.

Zambia kickoff their title defence on Thursday in an 18h00 kick-off against tournament guest side Kenya at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Zimbabwe and Comoros are Zambia’s other Group B opponents.

No team has won the COSAFA Cup third time’s in a row.

Hosts and five-time winners South Africa and six-time champions Zimbabwe have also won back to back COSAFA Cup title.

However, Zambia are the only COSAFA nation with two doubles.

“I think so far so good the team looks ready for the tournament and we know it is not going to be an easy task or assignment for us because we know we are the defending champions,” Mbewe said.

” Strong competition from our group we have the likes of Zimbabwe who have always wanted to beat Zambia.

“But otherwise the team looks ready we have psyched the players on how important this task is and how difficult this competition is knowing we are the defending champions but I this team is ready.”

Thursday beckons for Chipolopolo to make an opening statement as holders.