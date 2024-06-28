Experience the magic of love and laughter in “He’s Not Ready,” premiering in theatres nationwide along with Namibia, Zambia and Botswana on June 28,2024.

Beyond the Eyes Network is thrilled to announce the release of the highly anticipated romantic comedy, “He’s Not Ready”; directed by the multi-talented Tebogo Mogale. Starring Motsoaledi Setumo, Botho Molahloe, and

Patrick Bokaba, this captivating film explores the humorous and heartfelt journey of a man facing the ultimate relationship ultimatum.

Synopsis: Risk Analyst Thabo Mafokoane finds himself at a crossroads when his long-time girlfriend Zonke demands marriage or a breakup. Determined to find his path, Thabo embarks on a soul-searching journey, navigating advice from family and friends while confronting his own fears and desires. As he faces the challenge of becoming “marriage fit” Thabo’s quest is filled with laughter, love, and poignant moments, culminating in a profound realization about readiness and commitment.

Stellar Cast:

Motsoaledi Setumo as Zonke, known for her roles in “Generations: The Legacy”, “The Queen”, “The Wife” and recently “The Soweto Love Story”

Botho Molahloe as Thabo, celebrated for his performances in “The River” and “Saints and Sinners” and many of our tv adverts

Patrick Bokaba as Advocate Bopape, famous for “Skeem Saam”

Sello Sebotsane, Mpho “Popps” Modikoane, Seipati Ditsoane, Don Mosenye, Pumla Ndazi of Women King and many more.

We are also introducing many new faces like Donachcha Danster, Bongani

Masango, Khanyisa Ntsomi and Mpuleh Matlhola.

About the Director: Tebogo Mogale, an accomplished writer, director, and producer, brings over a decade of industry experience to this project. With a background in financial management and film, Mogale’s versatile storytelling is evident in his previous works such as “Love by Design” and his work on the comedy sketches on the “Popcorn & Cheese” podcast on the MacG Youtube Network. He co-founded Beyond The Eyes Network with Sammy Rabolele as two young people and they have created a home for creatives for many more.

Specifications: