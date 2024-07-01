Mozambican President Fillipe Nyusi says Africa has the capacity to feed itself with the vast knowledge and technological capabilities that it possesses.

President Nyusi says he is impressed that Zambia is making already making great strides towards food security for the region through the production of one of the key inputs in the Agricultural process.

Speaking yesterday when he undertook a tour of the United Capital Fertilizer, Zambia’s leading manufacturer of D compound fertiliser, the President added that he is very impressed with the production capacity and jobs being created by the United Capital Fertilizer for the Zambian people.

“ Mozambique is a large producer of phosphate, which is one of the key materials in the production of fertilizer and added that Zambia and Mozambique could collaborate and trade in this regard, “ he stated.

Earlier, United Capital Fertilizer Board Chairperson Chance Kabaghe revealed that his company has grown it’s production capacity of D compound fertilizer from 300,000 metric tonnes to 800,000 metric tonnes from 2022.

Mr. Kabaghe added that the company’s expansion works have reached an advanced stage and will enable it to produce about 100,000 metric tonnes of Urea by the end of this year while targeting to produce 800,000 metric tonnes annually.

The over One billion investment, the company has created over 1,000 jobs and another 1,000 once the Urea plant is fully operational.

Accompanying President Nyusi was his foreign affairs and international cooperation Minister Veronica Dlhovo and other Mozambican political and administrative leaders and Zambian Tourism Minister Rodney Sikumba.

He is in the country on a three day working visit which he will conclude tomorrow 30th June after officiating at this year’s 58th Zambia International Trade Fair in Ndola.