President Hakainde Hichilema has reiterated the government’s resolve to effectively respond to the effects of climate change that have resulted in a drought in the country.

And President Hichilema has called for concerted efforts from all stakeholders in finding solutions that the current drought has caused on people’s livelihood.

The Head of State says there is a need to work together regardless of people’s political, social, tribe or religious affiliation in order to overcome the current challenges of the food and energy crisis caused by the drought.

He was speaking in Monze today when he graced the 2024 Lwiinde Gonde traditional ceremony of the Tonga people of Monze District of Southern Province which was celebrated under the theme” Chilanga” meaning drought.

President Hichilema noted that the government is focused on ensuring that it feeds all the people that have been affected by the drought and are in need of food aid.

He explained that to this effect, efforts have been intensified towards mitigation such as providing maize to the Zambia National Service and private millers to provide mealie meal for the urban population, while in rural areas the government is taking back the maize to depots for easy access by the people in rural areas.

“We are all aware that the country experienced a devastating drought which affected the entire southern Africa, but as a government we have already responded by declaring a drought an emergency meaning a number of measures have been put in place to ensure that our people are provided with food and water,” he said.

President Hichilema has further noted that the government will provide equal support to all the traditional ceremonies celebrated in all the 10 provinces of the country.

The Head of State noted that this is because the government recognises traditional ceremony as a tool for enhancing national unity and promotion of cultural heritage.

He said government will also continue to improve the welfare of traditional leaders and their retainers through the provision of basic needs such as decent accommodation and water among others.

President Hichilema has since directed the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development and the Zambia Correctional Service to expedite the works on the construction of Chiefs palaces across the country.

“Am happy that the construction of Chief palaces across the country has started but I would like to urge my colleagues from the local government and correctional service to finish the work quickly. Let us not be on the same assignment for a long time, we need to work hard for the people of Zambia,” the President added.

President Hichilema also stated that government will continue to work hard to deliver according to the expectations of the people and also towards improving the living standards.

He said the government has since managed to restructure the debt, hence there will be space for government to allocate resources to other needy areas for the benefit of the people.

Provincial Minister, Credo Najuwa, said the Lwiinde Gonde traditional ceremony has continued to be a unifying factor as evident by the number of people it attracts from different parts of the country.

Mr Najuwa thanked the 33 traditional leaders for finding time to be part of the ceremony that is targeted at celebrating the country’s heritage and tradition.

And the host Chief, Senior Chief Monze, called on traditional leaders in the country to be champions of peace and unity in order to foster development in the country.

Senior Chief Monze explained that this is because traditional leaders as custodian of people have an important role to play in ensuring that citizens in the country embrace peace and unity through coexisting.

He noted that as Chiefs in the country, they have resolved to lead by example and ensure that people in the country embrace peace and unity at all levels.

Chief Monze further thanked the Chiefs from different parts of the country, including Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni people of Eastern Province for attending the ceremony, adding that this signifies the unity that the traditional leaders are trying to promote.

“For me I pray that this peace we have enjoyed should continue, there is no need for tribalism we need to co-exit. Us, as traditional leaders, we want everyone to embrace the one Zambia and nation motto which is about peace and love.

“Am happy that the Paramount Chief is here with my other colleagues from across the country to show you that as Chiefs we are united,” he stressed.

In his vote of thanks which was read by Chief Mnukwa, Paramount Chief Mpezeni called on Chiefs in the country to work with government in addressing the negative effects of climate change affecting the country.

Meanwhile, traditional prophet, Douglas Halubinga, commended the government for being proactive to the drought that has affected the country.

He further cautioned people against the indiscriminate cutting down of trees for charcoal production saying that it is one of the causes of climate change that brings about drought.

Prophet Halubinga further gave a traditional rain forecast for the next rain season, noting that the country is likely to receive normal to above normal rainfall.

“Last season we had a drought which I forecast, but we can’t blame anyone for this, we also need to change our ways of cutting down trees as this affects our weather pattern.

“But, thankfully, the government has responded very well and has assured that no-one will die of hunger,” he stated.