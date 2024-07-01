Zambia Army Commander Sitali Alibuzwi says there is no US base in Zambia contrary to some assertions that the United States US has a military base in Zambia.

Lieutenant General Alibuzwi has clarified that Zambia had been cooperating with the US AFRICOM for over 15 years and that it was unfortunate that some individuals who had the correct information projected a false image.

Lt. General Alibuzwi added that the Zambia Army received military assistance in terms of courses and training which did not interpret into a base being created.

In a statement , the Zambia Army Commander was speaking when he paid a courtesy call on the Zambia High Commission, in Gaborone, Botswana.

“We have been cooperating with the US AFRICOM for quiet some years now, more than 15 years. I want to assure everyone that there is no base.

“ Of course we do receive some military assistance in terms of courses, training and medical support this does not interpret into a base and therefore it is unfortunate that even those who have got correct information go way out to falsify things and project an image which is not there, thereby creating fear to the extent of our neighbours and this is unfortunate, ” he said.

Lt. Col. Alibuzwi was in Botswana to attend the African Chiefs of Defence Conference (ACHOD) 2024, which was being co-hosted by the Botswana Defence Force and the US Africa Command.

The ACHOD provides an opportunity for senior military officials from across Africa to discuss topics such as counter terrorism, collaboration in crisis response, and the importance of civilian and military relations.

At the sidelines of the Conference, General Alibuzwi held bilateral discussions with General Charles Q. Brown Jr, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and General Michael E. Langley, US Africa Command Combatant General.

The discussions centred on matters of Defence and Security development in Zambia and continued Defence Cooperation with the US military.

Lt. Col. Alibuzwi later interacted with the Zambian students training in the Botswana Defence Force Colleges.