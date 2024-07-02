Tourism Minister Rodney Sikumba says China’s vast population provides a huge tourism market for Zambia.

Mr Sikumba says it is for this reason that his Ministry has chosen to partner with the Chinese government for strategic collaboration that will boost the Tourism industry.

He adds that the two countries have consequently coined 2024 as the year of tourism and culture.

The Minister who was speaking shortly after a tour of Lusaka National Park with visiting Chinese Minister of Veterans Affairs Pei Jinjia, further explained that Zambia and China have agreed on some waivers to encourage more Chinese tourists in Zambia.

Under the deal, the two countries are strategising on having direct flights between China and Zambia as well as the removal of visa restrictions for Chinese tourists.

Mr Sikumba also shared that the two countries have agreed for China to help Zambia with infrastructure in the tourism sector and has called on all players in the hospitality sector to improve on service delivery in order to meet the demand that will be created by the growth in tourist inflows.

Chinese Minister of Veterans Affairs Pei Jinjia has concluded his four day visit to Zambia