The Patriotic Front (PF) has expelled its President, Miles Sampa. The decision was made by the PF Central Committee and confirmed by PF Secretary General Morgan Ng’ona during a press briefing held in Lusaka.
Mr. Ng’ona attributed the expulsion to Mr. Sampa’s association with leaders of the United Kwacha Alliance and his alleged tendency to make unilateral decisions without the approval of the PF Central Committee.
“The expulsion of Mr. Sampa is a result of his consistent disregard for party protocol and his independent decision-making, which has undermined the unity and integrity of the party,” stated Mr. Ng’ona.
In the wake of Mr. Sampa’s expulsion, the PF Central Committee has appointed Robert Chabinga, the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly, as Acting President of the party. Mr. Chabinga assured that despite his new role, he will continue to serve as the Leader of Opposition.
“All decisions recently made by Mr. Sampa, including the appointment of Kalulushi Member of Parliament Kampamba Mulenga, are hereby declared null and void,” announced Mr. Chabinga. “Our priority is to restore order and ensure that all actions are in line with the Central Committee’s directives.”
Meanwhile, Miles Sampa responded to the expulsion on his Facebook page, dismissing the Central Committee’s decision and criticizing their actions. “After they fail to get a court injunction, they drink tu junta and start making dreamland pronouncements – lol. I appointed them months ago & they thanked me but now can’t stomach the appointment reversal. Their crazy ranting should be ignored,” Sampa posted.
The PF’s internal conflict marks a significant moment for the party, as it navigates through leadership changes and strives to maintain cohesion ahead of future political challenges.
Kekekeke, I thought it was ZaYellow and Mumbi Mukasa Phiri who expelled that cool-mad-man Kilometers Sampa.
I didn’t know there is another PF of idyots..
We need to get rid of all Politicians in Zambia …we need Bukina Faso Ibrahim Traore to come and rule Zambia just for 1 year
That is unconstitutional .
2026 Vote IBRAHIM TRAORE for Zambian President
Ebrahim traore for president
Mr Sampa beaten by his own man.
Stinks of Edgar Lungu trying to use underhanded methods to parachute himself to the PF presidency. But wasn’t Sampa not kicked out of PF long time ago by the same Lungu and went on to form his own ‘Kantempa’ party? When did he get back into the PF?
Anyway this “Central Committee” argument is ridiculous. Whe someone is elected a president of a party, he or she is like a CEO of a company, empowered to make decisions for and on behalf of the party, as long as those decisions are within his/her constitutional mandate. So why should they keep running back to the Central Committee for every decision?
In any case PF should never be near the corridors of Zambian power again, particularly with their current crop of politicians who messed up the country so badly. Bring in new people with new ideas, and the current ones should retire already. Sure the current guys are not any better but PF is the worst really I my opinion.