The Patriotic Front (PF) has expelled its President, Miles Sampa. The decision was made by the PF Central Committee and confirmed by PF Secretary General Morgan Ng’ona during a press briefing held in Lusaka.

Mr. Ng’ona attributed the expulsion to Mr. Sampa’s association with leaders of the United Kwacha Alliance and his alleged tendency to make unilateral decisions without the approval of the PF Central Committee.

“The expulsion of Mr. Sampa is a result of his consistent disregard for party protocol and his independent decision-making, which has undermined the unity and integrity of the party,” stated Mr. Ng’ona.

In the wake of Mr. Sampa’s expulsion, the PF Central Committee has appointed Robert Chabinga, the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly, as Acting President of the party. Mr. Chabinga assured that despite his new role, he will continue to serve as the Leader of Opposition.

“All decisions recently made by Mr. Sampa, including the appointment of Kalulushi Member of Parliament Kampamba Mulenga, are hereby declared null and void,” announced Mr. Chabinga. “Our priority is to restore order and ensure that all actions are in line with the Central Committee’s directives.”

Meanwhile, Miles Sampa responded to the expulsion on his Facebook page, dismissing the Central Committee’s decision and criticizing their actions. “After they fail to get a court injunction, they drink tu junta and start making dreamland pronouncements – lol. I appointed them months ago & they thanked me but now can’t stomach the appointment reversal. Their crazy ranting should be ignored,” Sampa posted.

The PF’s internal conflict marks a significant moment for the party, as it navigates through leadership changes and strives to maintain cohesion ahead of future political challenges.