President Hichilema’s recent assertion that “hunger is biblical” and his astonishment at the lack of understanding from Zambians did not surprise me. This is the same man known for making false promises and spreading misinformation. Since he chose to use the Bible to justify his statement, I will use it to prove him wrong.

President HH referred to the Pharaoh’s dream in the book of Genesis, where the Pharaoh dreamed of seven healthy cows being devoured by seven sickly cows and seven plump ears of grain being consumed by seven thin and scorched ears. Joseph interpreted the dream as a divine warning of seven years of plenty followed by seven years of famine.

However, President HH missed a crucial point. The Pharaoh wisely sought guidance on how to prepare for the disaster, and Joseph, a wise and capable man, advised him to store food during the years of plenty to sustain the nation during the famine. It is the leader’s responsibility to anticipate and plan for hardship, especially food security. Southern Africa has always experienced cycles of drought every 5-7 years, as noted by explorer David Livingstone as early as 1858.

When President HH took office, he inherited millions of metric tons of maize from his predecessor, President Lungu. Instead of using them wisely to ensure food security and prepare for future crises, he quickly sold them off without considering future consequences. Now he questions why Zambians don’t understand that hunger is biblical. Knowing the Bible requires more than just familiarity with a few stories; it requires wisdom and foresight, which President HH lacks.

President HH is known for making reckless statements without consideration and wasting resources while masses starve. Who can live in two State Houses when millions can hardly afford a meal? Instead of acknowledging mistakes, and offering solutions, he criticizes and blames others for his shortcomings. This is not the leadership Zambia needs.

The story President HH referenced shows that the Hebrews became slaves in Egypt because of hunger, exchanging their land for food in Egypt, which led to their enslavement. This should be a cautionary tale for Zambia. Due to poor leadership and mismanagement, our country has become dependent on foreign aid and loans, sacrificing our sovereignty and resources for temporary relief from hunger. Millions of hectares of land are being sold to foreigners like pieces of toilet paper.

The Bible condemns both hunger and poor leadership. Proverbs 28:3 says, “A ruler who oppresses the poor is like a driving rain that leaves no crops.” Proverbs 29:4 states, “By justice a king gives a country stability, but those who are greedy for bribes tear it down.” These verses speak to HH’s heartlessness and Zambia’s current dire situation, where the government has failed to provide economic stability and is plagued by corruption, greed, and food insecurity amidst narcissistic leadership.

I urge President HH to educate himself on biblical interpretation before using it to justify his failures. As a self-confessed Church elder, he should guide and lead others in the right direction, not spread false information and misguided interpretations of the Bible.

Hunger may be biblical, but the bible is critical of poor leadership. Like the Pharaoh, our leaders must seek guidance and make wise decisions for the nation’s benefit, not just their own. Zambians must demand better leadership and hold leaders accountable. Only then can we break free from the cycle of hunger and poor leadership. Ensuring food security for the nation is a constitutional responsibility of the President, but not for HH.

By Kapya Kaoma