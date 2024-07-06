Chief Government Spokesperson, Cornelius Mweetwa says former President Edgar Lungu has no moral standing or merit to claim that he is a defender of the Constitution when he committed some of the most brutal attacks during his tenure.

Mr Mweetwa who is also Minister of Information and Media said it is shocking that Mr Lungu during a media briefing described the current Constitution, which was ushered in during his tenure, as celebrated and admired in the region when he is aware of the many lacunas it has.

Speaking at a media briefing in Namwala today, Mr Mweetwa said claims by Mr Lungu that his legacy is anchored on ushering a constitution which is admired by many citizens and celebrated nationally and regionally are unsubstantiated.

Mr Mweetwa said what people remember is that his legacy is anchored on violation of the rule of law and the promotion of political violence and caderism.

Meanwhile, Mr Mweetwa said the United Party for National Development (UPND) administration has no part in the loss of parliamentary seats for the nine Patriotic Front (PF) Members of Parliament (MPs) saying what the former ruling party is going through are self-inflicted injuries.

He said Parliament had to declare the seats vacant in line with the Constitution and not the UPND.