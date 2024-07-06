Saturday, July 6, 2024
Edgar Lungu has no moral standing – Mweetwa

Chief Government Spokesperson, Cornelius Mweetwa says former President Edgar Lungu has no moral standing or merit to claim that he is a defender of the Constitution when he committed some of the most brutal attacks during his tenure.
Mr Mweetwa who is also Minister of Information and Media said it is shocking that Mr Lungu during a media briefing described the current Constitution, which was ushered in during his tenure, as celebrated and admired in the region when he is aware of the many lacunas it has.
Speaking at a media briefing in Namwala today, Mr Mweetwa said claims by Mr Lungu that his legacy is anchored on ushering a constitution which is admired by many citizens and celebrated nationally and regionally are unsubstantiated.
Mr Mweetwa said what people remember is that his legacy is anchored on violation of the rule of law and the promotion of political violence and caderism.
Meanwhile, Mr Mweetwa said the United Party for National Development (UPND) administration has no part in the loss of parliamentary seats for the nine Patriotic Front (PF) Members of Parliament (MPs) saying what the former ruling party is going through are self-inflicted injuries.
He said Parliament had to declare the seats vacant in line with the Constitution and not the UPND.

2 COMMENTS

  1. And so are you. In fact some of the things you say are grossly exaggerated…. you make it sound there was mayhem everywhere and everyday.
    Yes he was bad but you are worse…you are using gestapo and communistic tactics to silence people.

    1
    2

    • You “stupid *****”. What’s good about the Defunct TuPF crimminal government?
      Only in your backside was it good
      Mulenya mulelapila because you will never come back to power m****** mwe
      No Zambian can substitute what we’re enjoying now with your caderism, corruption, tribalism, killing of innocent people, and what have you
      Vote wisely vote for HH7 in 2026/31

  2. We in serious trouble and you still want to waste your time crutizing other parties
    let’s talk about your failed foresight and monotoring of Dam levels that has put this country in serious trouble. And Zesco sms’s us saying its the El Nino and Drought only….
    You may eventually go the same was as UNIP and PF

