FORMER Government Chief Whip Steve Chungu has charged that Zambia’s democracy is in the Intensify Care Unit under President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration.

Speaking in an interview Mr Chungu said the political happenings in the country were very worrying and a serious threat to democracy.

Mr Chungu who is also former Luanshya Constituency Member of Parliament said the recent nullification of nine Parliamentary seats held by the Opposition Patriotic Front (PF) by the speaker of the national assembly is a serious indicator that the growth of democracy in the country is under threat.

“Our democracy is in the Intensify Care Unit under Mr Hakainde Hichilema’s administration,” Mr Chungu said.

He said attempts by the UPND Government to turn Zambia into a one party state will not work saying that Zambians are fully awake politically.

Meanwhile, Mr Chungu said the reconciliation between Matero Constituency Member of Parliament Miles Sampa and former President Edgar Lungu is welcome.

” I think to me, the reconciliation is welcome if it has been done sincerely, what Miles has done that is what any normal human being should do,” Mr Chungu said.

He said Mr Sampa has demonstrated that what he did to the PF was not right adding that the former ruling party is for every Zambian.

He said the stance taken by Mr Sampa to reconcile should be applauded by every well meaning Zambian.

” We must live as one and we must have the heart to forgive one another regardless of our political differences,” Mr Chungu said.