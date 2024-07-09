Lands and Natural Resources Minister Elijah Muchima has revoked the land agency of Kafue Town Council with immediate effect following reports of illegal land allocations in the Lusaka South National Park.

Dr. Muchima stated that the Kafue Town Council had been allocating land fraudulently to developers without adhering to the stipulated procedures. He disclosed that the Council used a site plan acquired fraudulently to carry out these allocations.

The Minister announced that the suspension would remain in effect until the Council complies with the administrative procedures outlined in Circular No. 1 of 1985. He emphasized that the Council must adhere to the proper procedures before the land agency can be reinstated.

Dr. Muchima also issued a stern warning to both former and current councillors, urging them to cease fraudulent land allocations. He advised the public to avoid procuring land from unauthorized individuals, commonly referred to as cadres, to avoid potential losses.

This decisive action aims to uphold the integrity of land allocation processes and ensure adherence to legal procedures.