Mayor Tanaeli Kamanga expressed his delight at seeing the streets of Mufulira’s Central Business District (CBD) free of litter, praising the town’s dedication to cleanliness and civic pride.

“I am thrilled to see Mufulira Town receiving the recognition it deserves for its cleanliness and civic pride,” Mayor Kamanga stated. He attributed the town’s exemplary condition to the collective efforts of the municipality, community members, and stakeholders who have worked tirelessly to maintain a clean and healthy environment.

The Mayor emphasized the town’s commitment to continuing these efforts, ensuring a pleasant environment for both residents and visitors. He also encouraged other towns to follow Mufulira’s example.

“Together, let us build a cleaner, healthier, and more prosperous Mufulira for all,” he concluded.

