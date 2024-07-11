Zambia is set to benefit from a €4.5 billion Global Fund for Sustainable Development from Italy, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Sustainable Development Cooperation between the two countries.

The MoU was signed yesterday in Lusaka by Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Mulambo Haimbe and Italian Ambassador to Zambia Enrico De Agostini. The agreement will be implemented bilaterally, involving Zambia’s Ministry of Green Economy and Environment and Italy’s Ministry of Environment and Energy.

During the signing ceremony, Minister Haimbe emphasized Zambia’s appreciation for its longstanding bilateral relations with Italy. He highlighted the importance of this agreement in fostering sustainable development and further strengthening the ties between the two nations.

Italy’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Development Cooperation Director General, Stefano Gatti, also spoke at the event, underscoring the significance of the MoU. He noted that the agreement is crucial for deepening bilateral relations and advancing sustainable development initiatives in Zambia.

The €4.5 billion fund aims to support various sustainable development projects, enhancing environmental protection, and promoting green economy practices in Zambia and other beneficiary countries. This cooperation marks a significant step towards achieving sustainable development goals and fostering international collaboration.