President Joe Biden declared his intent to “finish the job” during a solo press conference on Thursday night, despite increasing calls from some Democrats for him to step down from the 2024 presidential race. This press conference, held at the conclusion of the NATO summit in Washington, D.C., marked a crucial moment following Biden’s recent unsteady debate performance which raised concerns about his viability as the party’s nominee.

Throughout the conference, President Biden emphasized his command over foreign policy issues, despite a few verbal stumbles. Addressing whether his delegates could vote for someone else, Biden stated, “If they say they want somebody else, that’s the Democratic process,” but confidently whispered, “it’s not gonna happen.”

Biden opened the conference by highlighting the successes of the NATO summit and contrasting his foreign policy stance with that of former President Donald Trump. “For those who thought NATO’s time had passed, they got a rude awakening when Putin invaded Ukraine,” he said, asserting that other world leaders credited him for the alliance’s unity.

Regarding domestic concerns, Biden responded to questions about his fitness for office and the growing calls for him to step aside. Connecticut Rep. Jim Himes and other Democrats have expressed doubts about Biden’s ability to defeat Trump in 2024, urging him to make way for a new generation of leaders. However, Biden dismissed these concerns, stating, “No, unless they came back and said, ‘There’s no way you can win.’” He further emphasized his campaign’s strong fundraising and organizational efforts in battleground states.

The president also addressed international issues, expressing disappointment over limited success in his initiatives to aid Gaza but announcing progress in negotiations between Israel and Hamas.

Throughout the nearly hourlong press conference, Biden maintained that his work and accomplishments are proof of his mental acuity and capacity to continue leading. He reiterated his determination to run for reelection, stating, “I gotta finish this job, because there’s so much at stake.”

As Biden continues to campaign, he aims to reassure the public of his capabilities and dedication to his role as President, despite the increasing pressure from within his party.