President Hakainde Hichilema has reassured Catholic Bishops that his government remains committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that the rights of all citizens are respected. During a dialogue meeting with the Zambia Council of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) at State House, President Hichilema also issued an apology for the recent misconduct of police officers in Kabwe and the Copperbelt, labeling their actions as unacceptable.

The President informed the Bishops that administrative measures have been implemented to prevent such incidents from recurring. He emphasized that there is no conflict between the Catholic Church and the government, reiterating his administration’s respect for the Church.

President Hichilema called on the Church to partner with the government in addressing the challenges posed by the ongoing drought, which has led to food insecurity in various parts of the country. He briefed the Church on government measures aimed at mitigating the drought’s negative effects and stressed the importance of collaborative efforts to ensure food security for the Zambian people.

He also assured the Bishops that solutions to the current energy crisis are forthcoming and highlighted the realignment of the 2024 national budget to prioritize critical areas as part of the drought response strategy.

The ZCCB president, Archbishop Ignatius Chama, along with other Bishops, expressed concerns over the planned by-elections in nine constituencies, suggesting that such elections would strain the national treasury. They also appealed for a clear roadmap on the Constitution-making process and recommended suspending the new education curriculum to allow for broader consultations.

President Hichilema responded by reiterating his opposition to unnecessary by-elections and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to working with the Church as a partner in national development.

The State House Press Office issued a statement following the meeting, highlighting the discussions on various national issues including drought, food and energy security, anti-corruption efforts, human rights, and social justice. President Hichilema expressed gratitude for the Church’s prayers and support in the government’s efforts to build a better Zambia for all.